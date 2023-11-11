ICMR-NIN scientists find alarming obesity levels in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

November 11, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have found out that there is an alarming incidence of obesity in both urban and rural areas of the Telugu States including in Hyderabad.

A recent cross-sectional study conducted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has delved into various dimensions of nutritional status and factors associated with malnutrition across different age groups in these two States, encompassing Hyderabad and four villages in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, involving a total of 10,350 individuals.

The findings revealed that among urban adults in Telangana, 47.7% were obese, and 14.8% were overweight. Similarly, in rural areas of AP 46.7% of adults were obese, with 14.8% classified as overweight. Even in the geriatric age group, the study reported that 50.6% in urban areas and 33.2% in rural areas were obese.

Additionally, the study indicated that over 11% of individuals in urban areas and about 6% in rural areas suffered from hypertension, while over 5% in both regions had diabetes. Notably, adults aged 40-59 years and those engaged in clerical/skilled/semi-skilled occupations were identified as having higher odds of obesity compared to their counterparts. Among those studied, 8,317 resided in Hyderabad, while 2,033 were from rural areas of AP.

ICMR-NIN’s clinical epidemiology division scientist Samarasimha Reddy, also the lead investigator of the study, emphasized that the elevated rates of over-nutrition could be attributed to various factors, including changes in the food environment, lifestyle, sedentary behaviour, and a lack of awareness about healthy eating and physical activity. “Interestingly, there were no notable rural-urban differences, and females exhibited higher odds of obesity than males” said Dr. Reddy.

“Paradoxically, in these very communities where nearly 62% of adults are either obese or overweight, the study revealed under-nutrition among children, consistent with the national average. It’s evident that underweight and stunting are not as a result of insufficient food in this community,” commented ICMR-NIN director Dr. R Hemalatha.

The latest study has been published in the esteemed international journal Nutrients, said an official release on Friday.

