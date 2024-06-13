ADVERTISEMENT

ICHR presses former chairman to reconsider declined Gurukul Fellowship 

Published - June 13, 2024 12:33 pm IST - WARANGAL 

The Hindu Bureau

Prof Y Sudharshan Rao, former Professor of History and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Kakatiya University, Warangal. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, has formally requested Prof Y. Sudarshan Rao, former Professor of History and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Kakatiya University, Warangal, to reconsider his decision to decline the Gurukul Fellowship. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to Prof. Rao, ICHR Member Secretary Om Jee Upadhyay highlighted the council’s unanimous resolution during its meeting on March 27 to urge Prof. Rao to accept the fellowship. The Gurukul Fellowship, one of ICHR’s most prestigious awards, was offered to Prof. Rao for his extensive scholarship and dedicated contributions to history. 

Prof. Rao had earlier declined the fellowship, citing a dilemma regarding the propriety of a former Chairman of ICHR availing such an award. The council, however, emphasised that the fellowship was awarded based on merit and the significant impact of Prof. Rao’s work in historical research. The letter underlined the potential benefits of Prof. Rao’s continued involvement and expertise to both the academic community and future generations. 

“We believe that your acceptance of this fellowship would greatly benefit the posterity and the larger academic community,” stated Upadhyay. The council expressed hope that Prof. Rao would reconsider his previous decision and honor them by accepting the fellowship. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US