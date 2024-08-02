ADVERTISEMENT

ICFAI student killed in road accident

Updated - August 02, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old student was killed in a car accident in Raidurgam on Friday morning when his car crashed into a pillar of a flyover. The deceased was identified as G. Chetan, a second-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student of Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chetan was driving from BNR Hills in Miyapur towards Tolichowki in his sedan when he rammed into the pillar of the Shaikpet flyover around 4 a.m., an official from the Raidurgam police said. He was the only person in the car at the time of the accident.

A passerby on the road alerted the police after which the Raidurgam police reached the spot and pulled the body out of car that crumpled under the impact.

A case was booked under the Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US