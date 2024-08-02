ICFAI student killed in road accident

A 19-year-old student was killed in a car accident in Raidurgam on Friday morning when his car crashed into a pillar of a flyover. The deceased was identified as G. Chetan, a second-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student of Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University.

Chetan was driving from BNR Hills in Miyapur towards Tolichowki in his sedan when he rammed into the pillar of the Shaikpet flyover around 4 a.m., an official from the Raidurgam police said. He was the only person in the car at the time of the accident.

A passerby on the road alerted the police after which the Raidurgam police reached the spot and pulled the body out of car that crumpled under the impact.

A case was booked under the Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.