ICAR-IIRR scientists identify novel blast-resistant rice gene

In a breakthrough finding that could go a long way in reducing yield losses of paddy due to the infestation of rice blast disease both on leaf and neck, a group of scientists at the ICAR–Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) here have identified a gene that offers resistance to the most destructive disease in the crop.

The team of scientists led by Principal Scientist in Plant Biotechnology at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-IIRR M.S. Madhav have found a gene that has helped effectively arrest both the leaf and neck blast diseases in paddy. The disease, which is prevalent not only in the Telugu States but across the country and outside, reduces paddy yield about 30%.

Outbreak of blast disease is a serious concern in many States in the country, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where its incidence has been rampant in recent years. High variation in day and night temperatures provide conducive atmosphere for the infestation and spread of the disease. It is estimated that the yield loss caused by the pathogen every year globally is equivalent to quantity required to feed nearly 60 million people.

“We have been doing research on finding a gene that can withstand or prevent the leaf and neck blast, known as ‘aggi tegulu – aaku tegulu and medavirupu tegulu’ in Telugu, for the last 20 years. But, all the genes extracted by our team for several local and overseas varieties could not prove effective on arresting leaf blast,” Mr. Madhav told The Hindu explaining their hard work.

However, the gene extracted from a wild variety called Oryza Glumaepatula native to South America has proved to be effective in arresting both the leaf and neck blast diseases on paddy both at laboratory level and during the ongoing field experiments. Mr. Madhav stated that a report on their research findings was recently published in an international journal Rice and it was available for access by everyone.

The team of scientists that also comprises S. J. S. Rama Devi, Kuldeep Singh, B. Umakanth, B. Vishalakshi, K. Vijaya Sudhakara Rao, B. Suneel, S. K. Sharma, Gopala Krishna Murthy Kadambari, M. S. Prasad, P. Senguttvel and Divya P. Syamaladevi, have transferred the gene into the locally popular rice variety BPT5204 or samba masuri through marker-assisted selection. “The blast resistant BPT variety would be available to the farming community in less than two years,” Mr. Madhav stated.

The outcome of the research is highly useful for development blast resistant varieties suitable for cultivation in diverse agro-climatic conditions for combating the disease for global food security, he added.