GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

ICAR Director Dr. Maganti Sheshu Madhav honoured with NAAS fellow award 

Published - June 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Director of the ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute Dr. Sheshu Madhav Maganti receiving the award at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Director of the ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute Dr. Sheshu Madhav Maganti receiving the award at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.

 

Director of the ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute Dr. Sheshu Madhav Maganti has been awarded the prestigious National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) Fellow Award for his outstanding contributions to agricultural sciences, particularly his work on the sustainable production of rice and tobacco. According to a press release, the award ceremony took place in New Delhi on Wednesday, coinciding with the Foundation Day of NAAS.

Hailing from Warangal Hanamkonda, Dr. Madhav is a distinguished postdoctoral fellow from Ohio State University in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. With over three decades of experience in agricultural research and management, he has made significant advancements in rice and tobacco cultivation.

Dr. Madhav’s research primarily addresses biotic stresses impacting rice productivity. His team has identified and cloned two major rice blast resistance genes, Pi54 and Pi68(t), and mapped the Xa33 gene, which confers resistance to bacterial leaf blight (BLB). These genes have been crucial in developing biotic stress-resistant rice varieties and pre-breeding lines, greatly contributing to global rice improvement efforts.

Additionally, his lab has pioneered the development of rapid marker assays for traits such as blast resistance, aroma and kernel length after cooking (KLAC), thereby expediting the creation of superior rice lines. Utilizing molecular breeding toolss, Dr. Madhav has successfully bred six rice varieties released through the Central Varietal Release Committee (CVRC), benefiting the regions where they have been introduced.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / award and prize / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.