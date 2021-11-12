Ibrahimbagh TSSPDCL ADE in ACB net

A TSSPDCL official was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from complainant L Ravi Kumar, a private electrical contractor from Puppalaguda of Gandipet.

The accused officer, Charan Singh, ADE, TSSPDCL, Ibrahimbagh, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount from Mr. Kumar for having approved the file pertaining to installation of transformer and meter in Secretariat Colony, Manikonda, and to approve the estimation for shifting HT line at Hanuman Nagar, Manikonda.

"Tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer and he was arrested," an official said.

Singh was produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.