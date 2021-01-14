‘IB asked to probe bid to destabilise A.P. govt.’

The State government had alerted the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to probe possible atempts to destabilise the government, if any, in Andhra Pradesh, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.
Responding to a query on the series of allegations and attacks by the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) about attacks on the Scheduled Castes, targeting police personnel, desecration of idols in temples, making derogatory comments on the name of religion on a few VVIPs, the DGP said the police were observing the situation from time to time.
“We have alerted the IB to check whether any group was trying to destabilise the government in the State,” Mr. Sawang said.
Meanwhile, the IB personnel have reported over the political developments and on the major issues in the State during the last few months. “Discussion on the alleged breakdown of Constitutional machinery has come in for discussion recently. We have sent our observations to the Central government,” an officer said.
