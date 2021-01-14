Telangana

‘IB asked to probe bid to destabilise A.P. govt.’

The State government had alerted the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to probe possible atempts to destabilise the government, if any, in Andhra Pradesh, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Responding to a query on the series of allegations and attacks by the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) about attacks on the Scheduled Castes, targeting police personnel, desecration of idols in temples, making derogatory comments on the name of religion on a few VVIPs, the DGP said the police were observing the situation from time to time.

“We have alerted the IB to check whether any group was trying to destabilise the government in the State,” Mr. Sawang said.

Meanwhile, the IB personnel have reported over the political developments and on the major issues in the State during the last few months. “Discussion on the alleged breakdown of Constitutional machinery has come in for discussion recently. We have sent our observations to the Central government,” an officer said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 9:36:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ib-asked-to-probe-bid-to-destabilise-ap-govt/article33573416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY