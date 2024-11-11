 />
IAS transfers: Ilambarithi K is posted as Commissioner, GHMC

Published - November 11, 2024 10:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday transferred several IAS officers. Ilambarithi K has been posted as Commissioner, GHMC while K Surendra Mohan is posted as Transport Commissioner. Smitha Sabharwal was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture. She was also placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the posts of Member Secretary, State Finance Commission and Director, Archaeology.

E. Sridhar has been posted as Secretary to Government, BC Welfare department, Anita Ramachandran is posted as Secretary to Government, WCD & SC department; Chevvuru Hari Kiran will be the Prohibition & Excise Director, D. Krishna Bhaskar will be Chairman and Managing Director TRANSCO apart from holding FAC of the post of Special Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Siva Sankar Lotheti is posted as CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust, Srijana G. is posted as Director, PR & RD; Chittem Lakshmi is posted as Director, AYUSH; Krishna Aditya S is the Director, Intermediate Education & Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education.

