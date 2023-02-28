IAS trainees from Mussoorie visit Hyderabad, study GHMC schemes

February 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A batch of trainee civil servants from the IAS Academy in Mussoorie, on a two-day visit to Hyderabad, visited the GHMC headquarters on Tuesday and were apprised of the various schemes and programmes being implemented by the civic body. The trainees have been on Bharat Darshan, a nationwide tour, as part of their training.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, along with heads of departments, explained to them about programmes pertaining to Sanitation, Budget, E-Office, Urban Community Development, Urban Biodiversity, Electricity, Urban Housing, Engineering, Maintenance, SRDP, SNDP, and CRMP.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar elaborated on various aspects of municipal administration since the constitution of GHMC, including door-to-door garbage collection by Swachh Auto Trolleys, COVID vaccination, Kanti Velugu eye screening camps, canine control measures, and Entomology operations, among others.

Engineer-in-chief Mohammed Ziauddin, Chief City Planner S. Devender Reddy, Additional Commissioner, Revenue, Jayaraj Kennedy and others addressed the trainees to elucidate on various topics, a statement from GHMC informed.