IAS retired official says nothing found during searches by ECI flying squad at his house in Hyderabad

November 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IAS retired officer A.K. Goel, whose residence was searched by a flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday night, said on Saturday that the ECI team was at his residence at 6 p.m. and that they searched for an alleged stash of liquor and cash but nothing was found.

The Congress had alleged that a huge amount in cash had been stashed at Mr. Goel’s residence for later distribution by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to voters.

“The CCTV [camera] footage of my residence was also shared with them. I categorically refute the allegation regarding storage of either liquor or cash [on] my premises,” he wrote.

Mr. Goel noted that the complaint, said to be lodged by the Telangana Congress, also led to a prolonged and unruly demonstration by the activists of that party, with its leaders Mallu Ravi, Vijaya Reddy and Md. Azharuddin giving speeches.

The retired bureaucrat said he would seek legal advice to file a defamation suit against those responsible for fomenting the demonstrations.

