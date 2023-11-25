HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAS retired official says nothing found during searches by ECI flying squad at his house in Hyderabad

November 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IAS retired officer A.K. Goel, whose residence was searched by a flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday night, said on Saturday that the ECI team was at his residence at 6 p.m. and that they searched for an alleged stash of liquor and cash but nothing was found.

The Congress had alleged that a huge amount in cash had been stashed at Mr. Goel’s residence for later distribution by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to voters.

“The CCTV [camera] footage of my residence was also shared with them. I categorically refute the allegation regarding storage of either liquor or cash [on] my premises,” he wrote.

Mr. Goel noted that the complaint, lodged by the Telangana Congress, also led to a prolonged and unruly demonstration by the activists of that party, with its leaders Mallu Ravi, Vijaya Reddy and Md. Azharuddin giving speeches.

The retired bureaucrat said he would seek legal advice to file a defamation suit against those responsible for fomenting the demonstrations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.