IAS officers transferred in a minor reshuffle 

Additional CEO Jyoti Buddha Prakash and Health Commissioner Vakati Karuna transferred

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the State Government has transferred additional chief electoral officer Jyoti Buddha Prakash as secretary of the Industries and Commerce department (handlooms, textiles and handicrafts).

Dr. Buddha Prakash will replace Shailaja Ramaiyer and he is also placed in full additional charge as Transport Commissioner relieving K.S. Sreenivasa Raju. Senior IAS officer Rahul Bojja has been placed in full additional charge of Stamps and Registration inspector general relieving CMO secretary V. Sheshadri from the full additional charge. Mr. Sheshadri has been placed in full additional charge of the post of General Administration department secretary.

Public Health and Family Welfare commissioner Vakati Karuna has been transferred and posted as Education department secretary relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from the full additional charge of the post. Health department secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi had been placed in full additional charge as Health and Family Welfare Commissioner in place of Ms. Karuna.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sultania is placed in full additional charge as Tourism and Youth Affairs secretary relieving Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who is holding charge of the post.