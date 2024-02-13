IAS officer’s name surfaces in ACB probe into case against former HMDA official

February 13, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

A senior IAS officer is likely to be questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with an disproportionate assets case against a former official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The HMDA official, 54-year-old Siva Balakrishna, is under investigation for allegedly having assets of over ₹250 crore.

ACB officials said the IAS officer’s name was mentioned by Mr. Balakrishna, a former planning officer at HMDA, in his statement during his eight-day police custody. “We have to verify his claims and will be calling in the officer if and when it is necessary. As of now, it is too early to call anyone for questioning merely based on his statement,” said the ACB officials. Sources also said his phone chats and laptop data are also being analysed. A total of 31 electronic devices had been seized from his possession.

The ACB officials found additional properties linked to Mr. Balakrishna following searches at his residence and 16 other places on January 24. His eight-day custody ended on February 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official release, ACB officials said the accused acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. He was booked under Section 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.