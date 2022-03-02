IAS officers association strongly condemns Revanth’s remarks 

March 02, 2022 23:47 IST

Urges political functionaries to refrain from making such statements

The IAS Association of Telangana has strongly condemned the remarks made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy against their functioning in the State.

The statement made targeting a few officers from a particular State reflect bias and lack of understanding of the character of the All India Service (AIS). It also amounted to intrusion and interference in the discharge of official duties by the officers. “These statements have the undesirable effect of needlessly dragging officers for the sake of publicity,” the association said in a release.

The association recalled the statements made by “political functionaries” against All India Service officers that appeared in the press without naming Mr. Revanth Reddy. The AIS officers would be allotted to a particular state as per rules and would be given postings by the governments concerned.

The association urged the political functionaries to refrain from making such “misconceived and prejudicial” statements in future against the AIS members.