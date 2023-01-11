HamberMenu
IAS officer Somesh Kumar likely to report for duty in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

Sources close to him said he wanted to send a positive signal by joining the AP Government

January 11, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M. Rajeev
File picture of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who has been relieved from the Telangana Government by the Department of Personnel and Training is likely to report to duty in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday in line with the deadline set by the DoPT.

ALSO READ | HC quashes CAT’s order allocating IAS officer Somesh Kumar to Telangana

Mr. Kumar, according to sources, has decided to meet Andhra Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and submit his joining report. The development follows the DoPT office memorandum directed Mr. Kumar to join the Andhra Government latest by January 12 and asked him to send a compliance report in this regard.

Though Mr. Kumar, who worked in the top post for over three years did not reveal his mind, sources close to him said he wanted to send a positive signal by joining the Andhra Government and serve till he attains the age of superannuation towards the end of this year.

Mr. Kumar has reportedly decided to send a message that he was prepared to work anywhere as a civil servant and thus, avoid scope for charges that he was against joining Andhra Government.

