IAS officer Janardhan Reddy to head TSPSC; Seven members also appointed

Hyderabad

19 May 2021 12:07 IST

The government has appointed a new team for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) with senior IAS officer B. Janardhan Reddy as the Chairman and seven other members.

Dr. Reddy is presently serving as the Principal Secretary, Agriculture in Telangana. As of now the TSPSC was functioning with just one member, Prof. Sailu Chintha as the acting Chairman out of the total strength of 11 members including the Chairman.

The seven other members appointed include Ramavath Dhan Singh, who retired as Engineer-in-Chief; Prof. B.Linga Reddy, Professor in Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT); Kotla Aruna Kumari, Special Grade Deputy Collector; Sumitra Anand, Telugu Pandit; Karem Ravinder Reddy, retired Government official; Aravelli Chandrashekhar Rao, practising Ayurvedic doctor and R. Satyanarayana, former journalist.

The TSPSC was functioning with just one member for the last few months after several of its members including Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani completing their tenure in December last. Three members C Vittal, Dr B Chandravathi and Dr Mohd Mateenuddin Quadri also retired along with him.

The government was under severe criticism for the delay in appointing the members even as it promised before the Graduate MLC elections that 50,000 vacancies would be filled up soon. Recruitment to various government departments are done through the TSPSC that is entrusted with the job of conducting the exams, selection process and also finalising the selected list.

Some people also moved the court requesting it to direct the Government to appoint the Commission Chairman and the members at the earliest to complete the recruitment process. The Telangana High Court too had recently asked the government to complete the process at the earliest. In fact, the reduced strength of the TSPSC was also a poll issue in the Graduate MLC elections.

As per the TSPSC regulations, half of the members should be those who have served as officers in the Central or State services with at least 20 years of service in either central or state governments. The remaining can be chosen from among the eminent people from various sections of the society including academics, management, science and technology, law, humanities and those with integrity in the society.