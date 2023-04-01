HamberMenu
IAS officer gets three-year jail in disproportionate assets case 

April 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The designated court for CBI cases here on Saturday sentenced Kavadi Narasimha, an IAS officer of the AGMUT-1991 cadre, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹1 lakh with regard to a disproportionate assets case.

On December 21, 2006, the CBI had registered a case against Mr.Narasimha, then Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, following allegations that he, during the period of his service between 1991 and 2006, amassed assets to the tune of ₹32.31 lakh and they were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following investigation, a charge sheet was filed on June 30, 2010, against the accused. He was found guilty by the trial court and convicted, a release from the CBI stated.

