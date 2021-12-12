IAS, IPS officers transfer after counting

HYDERABAD

12 December 2021 22:50 IST

Reshuffle in bureaucracy long overdue

A major reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers is on the cards after the model code for elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies constituency ceased with the counting of votes on Tuesday.

The transfer of IAS officers was doing the rounds for many days after only a handful of them were promoted and given fresh postings. It was then speculated that a shake up of rest of the bureaucracy could take place subsequently.

Though some of the IAS and IPS officers were promoted on that occasion, they continued to work in the same posts. This was more visible in IPS ranks where the officers were promoted but retained in same places.

Advertising

Advertising

In the case of IAS officers, many of them were holding dual posts. Some of them also held three to four posts. In some other departments, junior officers were posted as in-charges while some other key posts like the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration did not have a full time officer which created a void in administration.

Some Collectors were appointed in-charges for other districts while Additional Collectors also headed the administration in the absence of collectors. In the latest instance, Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy had resigned to join politics and this had necessitated appointing an officer to the post in a district which was home to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency. Also, some IAS officers were waiting for postings.

It was emphasised that the transfer of IAS and IPS officers was overdue because of a series of elections and code coming into effect. Therefore, it was expected that the government will go ahead with transfer of the officials after the latest code ceased because some preparatory work was already over.

Sources said it was not only Collectors but senior officers will be transferred in the reshuffle. All the additional charges will be withdrawn and full time officers appointed to such posts.

It was also expected that Superintendents and Commissioners of Police will be transferred as part of revamping IPS setup. On the whole, the government will take up the reshuffle seriously as the new faces will most likely last in the posts till the next elections due in two years.