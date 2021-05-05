IAS officers’ committee inspects lands at Devarayamjal

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 22:21 IST

A huge warehouse alleged to have come up there at the instance of Eatala Rajender

The four-member committee of IAS officers constituted to probe encroachment of temple lands by former Minister Eatala Rajender and his followers at Devarayamjal in Medchal district inspected the lands in question on Wednesday.

The panel headed by Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandan Rao saw a huge warehouse that had come up on the lands allegedly at the instance of Mr. Rajender. The other members of the committee Prashant Jeevan Patil, Swetha Mohanty and Bharati Holikeri were present along with officers of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Vigilance and Enforcement department and Endowments. They were assisted by eight tahsildars of GHMC.

A preliminary inquiry on the lands was already conducted by the committee after its constitution on Monday. The inquiry resulted in cracking the whip on some Endowment officials. Mr. Chandramohan, the executive officer of Sitaramachandaswamy temple at Devarayamjal whose 1,521.13 acres of land was said to have been encroached was transferred to Endowments department headquarters while a member of Endowments Tribunal Geeta was asked to report to the government.

Medchal Collector Swetha Mohanty was given additional charge as executive officer of the temple. At Wednesday’s inspection, the committee reportedly seized files of the temple and set up a temporary office for day-to-day inquiries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajender continued consultations with his followers on his future course of action at Huzurabad. He told media persons that they could not stomach the injustice done to them. They assured to stand by him in whatever decision he took, Mr. Rajender said. He added that he will also talk to his well-wishers in Hyderabad before taking any decision.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar, MLAs and MLCs from Karimnagar were said to have requested the TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to initiate disciplinary action against Mr. Rajender for ‘anti-party and anti-government’ activities.