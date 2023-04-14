ADVERTISEMENT

IAF to pay tribute to Arjan Singh DFC 

April 14, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The lecture organised at the College of Air Warfare in Secunderabad to honour Marshal of the Indian Air Force the late Arjan Singh DFC.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be paying tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force the late Arjan Singh DFC on his 104 th birth anniversary on Saturday.

The sole ‘five-star’ rank officer of the IAF was an epitome of dynamic personality, professional competence, leadership and strategic acumen. The foresightedness of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force contributed immensely in furthering of the operational might of the nation and thereby heralding an era of a formidable IAF. 

To commemorate the day, the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad, organised a lecture on Thursday, wherein his contributions to the nation and the IAF were highlighted. The air warriors of CAW also carried out a cleanliness drive on the premises of the college to mark the event.

