IAF invites online applications to join as Agniveervayu

March 24, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications from unmarried Indian men and women to join as Agniveervayu.

Candidates born between December 26, 2002, and June 26, 2006, (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. They should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2 /equivalent examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State education boards with a minimum 50% marks (aggregate) and 50% marks in English.

Also, those who have passed a three-year diploma from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with a minimum 50% marks (aggregate) and 50% marks in English and those who have passed a two-year vocational course with non-vocational subject, viz. physics and mathematics, from State education boards/councils with a minimum 50% marks (aggregate) and 50% marks in English are also eligible.

Those interested should apply online on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in by 5 p.m. on March 31 2023. They can also contact their district employment office for more details.