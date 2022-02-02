IAF helicopter makes an emergency landing

Helicopter from Hakimpet Air Force Station developed a technical snag and landed in Siddipet district

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing near the open grounds at the Mudiraj Community hall located at Jagadevpur mandal headquarters in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

According to sources, IAF helicopter ZA 449 made an emergency landing after developing a technical snag. Seeing the helicopter on the ground, a large number of people gathered there to get a closer look. Learning of the gathering the police reached the spot and ensured that the crowd did not go near the IAF helicopter. The helicopter, which started from Hakimpet Airforce Station developed a technical snag and landed at Jagadevpur. Another two officers came from Hakimpet in another helicopter and carried out repairs and both the helicopters flew back.