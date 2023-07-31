IAF choppers drop 600-kg food packets in flood-hit areas

July 31, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - HYDERABAD- photo available

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters had dropped around 600-kg of food packets in flood-hit areas on Friday.

The food packets included relief material contributed by the members of the Air Force Family Welfare Association, popularly known as ‘Sanginis’.

Helicopters from Air Force Station Hakimpet in Hyderabad, which provide cutting-edge helicopter flying training to the IAF pilots, were specially tasked to undertake the task. They were also instrumental in evacuating six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-stricken Nainpaka village in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana on July 27. The rescue operations will continue in the State, till the situation returns normal, said a press release.