IAF chopper ferried 790 kg of relief material so far

Indian Air Force (IAF) informed on Tuesday that a Chetak helicopter deployed in the flood-affected Kothagudem district has air dropped relief materials to Cherla and Dummugudem villages and also operated throughout the day from Bhadrachalam town.

It has dropped a total of 790 kg of relief material so far ever since the operations began. The helicopter also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the flood-affected areas with senior district officials on board to assess the flood situation. The helicopter continues to be at the disposal of the State government for relief operations, said a press release.