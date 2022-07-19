Telangana

IAF chopper ferried 790 kg of relief material so far

Indian Air Force personnel during relief operations in flood-affected areas of Kothagudem district.

Indian Air Force personnel during relief operations in flood-affected areas of Kothagudem district. | Photo Credit: -

Indian Air Force (IAF) informed on Tuesday that a Chetak helicopter deployed in the flood-affected Kothagudem district has air dropped relief materials to Cherla and Dummugudem villages and also operated throughout the day from Bhadrachalam town.

It has dropped a total of 790 kg of relief material so far ever since the operations began. The helicopter also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the flood-affected areas with senior district officials on board to assess the flood situation. The helicopter continues to be at the disposal of the State government for relief operations, said a press release.


