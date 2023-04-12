ADVERTISEMENT

IAF chief visits AFA

April 12, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Air Force Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Air Force Academy (AFA) to commemorate two lakh hours of flying and a decade of the Pilatus PC-7 MK II basic trainer aircraft operations here on Wednesday. The aircraft is installed with Pratt & Whitney manufactured 25-C series Turboprop engine. The IAF chief was the deputy commandant during the induction of Pilatus in 2013 and he unveiled a commemorative pedestal to mark the occasion, and flew a sortie in the PC-7 MK II.

AOC-in-C Training Command,Air Marshal R Radhish, AFA Commandant Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar and several senior officers were also present. During the visit, the CAS visited the Flight Cadets Mess (FCM) and inaugurated the new state-of-the-art kitchen to serve 750 cadets simultaneously with hot and nutritious food. AFA will also host the ‘Fleet Operators Conference (OPCON)’ with fleet managers from Air Headquarters, Headquarters Training Command and representatives from Pilatus aircraft Ltd, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US