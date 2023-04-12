IAF chief visits AFA

April 12, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Air Force Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Air Force Academy (AFA) to commemorate two lakh hours of flying and a decade of the Pilatus PC-7 MK II basic trainer aircraft operations here on Wednesday. The aircraft is installed with Pratt & Whitney manufactured 25-C series Turboprop engine. The IAF chief was the deputy commandant during the induction of Pilatus in 2013 and he unveiled a commemorative pedestal to mark the occasion, and flew a sortie in the PC-7 MK II.

AOC-in-C Training Command,Air Marshal R Radhish, AFA Commandant Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar and several senior officers were also present. During the visit, the CAS visited the Flight Cadets Mess (FCM) and inaugurated the new state-of-the-art kitchen to serve 750 cadets simultaneously with hot and nutritious food. AFA will also host the ‘Fleet Operators Conference (OPCON)’ with fleet managers from Air Headquarters, Headquarters Training Command and representatives from Pilatus aircraft Ltd, said a press release.