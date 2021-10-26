I won’t care even court orders: Siddipet Collector warns paddy seed dealers and agriculture officials

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 18:20 IST

A political storm is brewing over the Siddipet Collector, Venkatrami Reddy’s warning to officials and seed sellers that they would be suspended, and shops closed if even One Kg of paddy seeds were sold in the district.

In a video being shared widely on social media, the Collector was seen delivering a warning that he would not care even if they get an order from the courts or put pressure on someone making them call him, hinting at the seed dealers. “Your shops will be closed and as long as I am the Collector here they would remain closed,” he warned the dealers.

He further made some controversial statements saying there will not be any G.O. issued and this was his oral order. He also warned the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEO) that they would be suspended even if one acre of paddy cultivation was noticed in their areas. These warnings come in the wake of the government’s repeated appeals to the farmers not to go for paddy cultivation.

The Collector’s remarks evoked strong criticism from the Congress party with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, A.Revanth Reddy tweeting the video of the Collector’s meeting and asking the Chief Minister to immediately take action against him. Referring to the comments in the video, the Congress chief asked whether the Collector was Supreme than the Supreme Court?

Mr. Revanth Reddy also alleged that this shows the government was trying to escape responsibility from buying paddy from the farmers. “What is the use of spending thousands of crores on irrigation projects when the government is not willing to support the farmers,” he asked.

Jagga Reddy seeks apology

Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president, T. Jayaprakash Reddy demanded an apology from the Collector saying who has given him the right to warn the farmers not to cultivate paddy. “Don’s farmers have a right to cultivate what they wish to,” he asked and demanded the government to take action against him.

He warned the if the Collector fails to apologise to the farmers Congress won’t hesitate to lay siege to the Collectorate. He is behaving like a real estate dealer and not a Collector, the MLA alleged. Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC working president, present at the press conference, wanted the Chief Minister to reveal whether the Collector’s utterances were the government policy. Then what is the use of irrigation projects that the TRS boasts of, he asked and alleged that the Collector doesn’t seem to believe in the Indian Constitution.

Record produce in Telangana

After achieving a record output of 1.70 crore paddy in the Kharif season the government is trying to divert farmers from cultivating paddy this season. In fact, at a high-level meeting on review of agriculture the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao dropped hints that paddy would not be procured in the next season due to the glut in the market. Interestingly, the Chief Minister takes pride in all platforms that Telangana achieved record product of paddy due to the irrigation facilities created by his government.