I-T raids at multiple locations linked to Telangana Minister’s kin

November 13, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of the Income Tax department on Monday carried out searches and raids at more than a dozen locations in the city, at properties reportedly linked to relatives of State Education Minister P.Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The BRS leader from Maheshwaram is contesting the November 30 polls from the same constituency.

According to reports, the raids were conducted at an apartment of Ms.Reddy’s relative in Gachibowli and a top official of a renowned city-based pharmaceutical company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple teams started the searches for alleged discrepancies in tax evasion and other suspicious transactions from the early hours at R.C.Puram, Gachibowli and Ameenpur.

Last week, the I-T department conducted similar raids at Congress leader and contestant from Palair constituency in Khammam, district, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Officials of the department are yet to disclose details of the conducted raids.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.