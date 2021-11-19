Telangana

I-T dept. honours artistes

Padma award winner Dalavai Chalapathi Rao, known for his puppetry skills, being felicitated.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Income Tax department on Thursday felicitated prominent artistes, including Padma award winner Dalavai Chalapathi Rao known for his puppetry skills, film actor and dubbing artiste P. Sai Kumar and singer Shanmukha Priya as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, AP and Telangana region, Atul Pranay presided over the ceremony which was followed by cultural evening replete with song and dance performances. Ms. Shanmukha Priya and Mr. Chalapathi Rao enthralled the audience with their short performances while Income Tax joint commissioner Venkana Tejawath released a song composed on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.


