I do own up responsibility for defeat: Revanth

Hyderabad

02 November 2021 22:50 IST

The TPCC president said that the party would continue its fight on the issues related to public.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that he would own up the responsibility for the defeat of party candidate in Huzurabad by-election, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. However, he alled upon party workers not to get disappointed stating that one by-election would not decide the future of the party.

Speaking to media at along with party senior vice- president Mallu Ravi here on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that party would introspect on the outcome of the results and an analysis would be made. Stating that the party would continue its fight on the issues related to public, the TPCC president said that there would be bright future for Venkat in the party, who contested as party candidate. He would lead the future fights in the constituency.

“Huzurabad elections were held in a special situation. A by-election will not decide the future of any political party. The BJP which got only 1,600 votes in the previous elections has now won the election. BJP’s influence was not seen in Nagarujanasagar by-election. Defeat was not permanent and I will not bow down by it. We will rebuild the party. Freedom is there for seniors in our party and we will work along with them by coordinating,” said Mr Revanth.

