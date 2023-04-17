I never humiliated people of Andhra, says Harish Rao

April 17, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao made it clear that he had never humiliated the people of Andhra Pradesh and instead, spoke on their behalf on important issues.

“I had never humiliated the people of Andhra Pradesh. I have asked the political parties and leaders of that State why they had failed to fight for special status, a promise made by the then Union government as part of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act . Similarly, I had asked them why they failed to complete Polavaram project and are silent when Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is being sold to private parties. Instead of responding to my questions, some Andhra Pradesh leaders and Ministers are resorting to mud slinging,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a programme here on Monday.

Informing that he has asked some construction workers from Andhra Pradesh to remain here and they would be treated equally with locals, the Minister dared the Andhra Pradesh leaders to complete Polavaram project and provide irrigation to agriculture instead of politically blaming others. He has also suggested them to bring pressure on the Centre against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Coming down against both BJP and Congress leaders in Telangana, the Minister cautioned the public not to trust them stating that the leaders of both the parties know only blaming others and nothing else. “Why BJP failed to fulfil the promise of providing two crore jobs per year? Why funds for NREGS were reduced?” he asked and urged the public to compare the present ruling by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the previous regimes of various parties.