I may not contest next elections: Telangana Congress working president Jagga Reddy

He indicated that his wife Niramala or his follower Cheryala Anjaneyulu are likely to contest may contest from Sangareddy

Published - October 14, 2024 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy addressing the Dasara gathering in Sangareddy on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy addressing the Dasara gathering in Sangareddy on Saturday (October 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jayaprakash Reddy has indicated that he would opt out of electoral politics and his wife Niramala or his follower Cheryala Anjaneyulu are likely to contest from Sangareddy in the next elections.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, revealed this at the Dasara celebrations that he organises in Sangareddy every year where thousands of people participate. Mr. Reddy, a three-time MLA from Sangareddy, lost in the recent Assembly elections. Getting emotional, he recalled how electoral politics are now totally managed with money.

“When the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were distributing money to the voters, I refused to intervene as the people were getting some money from the then ruling party. I don’t distribute money to voters and I spend it on organising festivals that bring thousands of people together,” he told the gathering.

Won once on TRS ticket, twice as Congress MLA

Mr. Reddy thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for appointing his wife Nirmala as the chairperson of the Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC). “I have not asked him for any position and the Chief Minister was gracious enough to realise my contribution to the party and appointed my wife as the chairperson,” he said. Known for his outspokenness, Mr. Reddy represented Sangareddy as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) MLA in 2004 and twice as the Congress MLA in 2009 and 2018.

