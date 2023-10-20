I have unfinished agenda for Telangana, says KCR

October 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amidst reports of dissidence within the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in his Gajwel constituency, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with key leaders of the constituency at a function hall on the city outskirts and assured that he would spend more time in the constituency in the next term.

Asserting that he has an unfinished agenda for Telangana, the Chief Minister said the party would retain power with more than 95 seats and urged the people to ensure that the development of the State continues without any break.

Mr. Rao acknowledged that people had lost their lands under projects like Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar, and said he was aware of their pain. “Their sacrifices will not go waste and justice will be done to them. Due to their sacrifices, Telangana will not see a drought-like situation thanks to these projects,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the leaders to work in coordination and ensure that he beats the margin of 58,000 votes secured in the 2018 elections. He said the constituency was transformed in the last 10 years due to the support of the people but he was not satisfied. “There is a lot more to be done for the constituency and I will ensure that. Elected representatives should never be satisfied with the work done,” he said.

Lashing out at the Congress party, he said the party tried to stall the projects but the government was determined to complete them. Now, the canal works would be completed to provide water facilities for irrigation and drinking. I am proud to be part of the State’s agriculture development since the formation of Telangana,” he said.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao; Telangana State Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, and MLC V. Yadava Reddy who are overseeing the Chief Minister’s campaign in Gajwel were present apart from Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.