I don’t go to New Delhi to kneel before the bigwigs unlike some: Revanth Reddy

Dismissing criticism over his regular visits to New Delhi, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said his visits are related to State’s development unlike some leaders ‘who go to New Delhi to kneel before the bigwigs in New Delhi to escape troubles.’

Responding to BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao’s charge over his frequent visits to New Delhi, he said the previous BRS government failed to get funds from the Centre unable to put any pressure as they had selfish interests. “My interests are Telangana and its development,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also dispelled the rumours linking his New Delhi visit to Cabinet expansion and said he would meet the Congress MPs on Tuesday and discuss the strategy to raise the State issues in the ongoing Parliament session. Unresolved State bifurcation issues and pending assurances for projects will be discussed, he said.

The Chief Minister later left for Delhi to attend the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter. During the visit, the CM also intends to meet Union Ministers seeking their approvals for various projects. He is likely to invite AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the government’s first-anniversary celebrations from December 1 to 9.

Criticises Kishan Reddy

Dismissing the criticism of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP leaders on the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results, Mr. Revanth Reddy said Congress has proven its strength in Lok Sabha bypolls winning Wayanad and Nanded seats, and this was the rejection of Modi government.

Why is the BJP celebrating when the ruling parties in Maharashtra and Jharkhand retained power, he asked reminding that the BJP-alliance retained Maharashtra and Congress-alliance retained Jharkhand.

KTR wants to go to jail

The Chief Minister took a jibe at Mr. Rama Rao saying he was eager to go to jail believing that all those who went to jail became Chief Minister. “However, his sister Kavitha has gone to jail before him. Maybe, he is afraid of losing out,” he charged.