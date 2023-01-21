I don’t belong to any group: AICC incharge Thakre

January 21, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre has made it clear that he doesn’t belong to any group nor does he favour anyone and his only duty is to follow the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to strengthen the party in Telangana.

In the backdrop of the previous incharge Manickam Tagore facing allegations from the seniors that he was supporting TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alone, the comments from the new incharge sent a strong signal to the leaders that he would not encourage factionalism or groupism in the party.

Mr. Thakre made these comments at a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan attended by all the senior leaders to discuss the preparations for the Haath Se Haath Jodo programme. At the same time, Mr. Thakre also sent a veiled warning to leaders not to go to the media with criticism of party leaders or the policies. “If you have an issue call me and discuss instead of going to the media. I am always available on phone,” he said.

Ending speculation on the padayatras planned by various leaders, Mr. Thakre said that as TPCC chief, Mr. Revanth Reddy will take up padayatra in at least 50 constituencies during the 60 days of the Haath Se Haath Jodo programme. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud will also cover several constituencies while all other leaders can do it as per their convenience.