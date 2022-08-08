Telangana

I-Day celebrations of State to be launched today

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 08, 2022 00:06 IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the two-week-long 75th anniversary of Indian independence with a grand function at Hitech City on Monday.

After Mr. Rao hoisted the national flag, there will be a Veena concert of patriotic songs by Jayalakshmi and team of 85 artistes and this would be followed by a programme on warrior women of Bharat by Alekhya Punjala and team for celebrating extraordinary lives of women warriors. There would be a laser show, fusion dance and rendering patriotic songs after that.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, accompanied by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and senior officials, inspected the arrangements that have been made for the inaugural of the “Vajrotsavalu” proposed for the fortnight from August 8 to 22.

