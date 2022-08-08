I-Day celebrations of State to be launched today

August 08, 2022 00:06 IST

CM to formally launch the celebrations at HICC today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the two-week-long 75th anniversary of Indian independence with a grand function at Hitech City on Monday.

After Mr. Rao hoisted the national flag, there will be a Veena concert of patriotic songs by Jayalakshmi and team of 85 artistes and this would be followed by a programme on warrior women of Bharat by Alekhya Punjala and team for celebrating extraordinary lives of women warriors. There would be a laser show, fusion dance and rendering patriotic songs after that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, accompanied by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and senior officials, inspected the arrangements that have been made for the inaugural of the “Vajrotsavalu” proposed for the fortnight from August 8 to 22.

The inaugural would be attended by over 2,000 people including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairman and others. Special passes had been issued for those attending the inaugural and arrangements had been made for transporting the invitees to the venue. The government had already instructed the departments concerned to ensure that important structures in the State capital and elsewhere are illuminated during the nights as part of the celebrations while steps would be taken to fill the streets on the roads leading to the venue of the inaugural function, HICC, with tricolour.