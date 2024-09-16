‘I am tall, your mind is small’: Harish Rao takes a jibe at CM

BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of spreading “lies” and neglecting the plight of farmers in the State while alleging that the latter was disregarding the “dignity of the office” with inappropriate language.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Mr. Rao pointed out that, despite occupying the Chief Minister’s chair, Mr. Revanth Reddy has failed to demonstrate the responsibility that the position demands. “Recently, you called for respect for your office, but how can anyone respect a leader who has so consistently disrespected the people and the very chair he sits on,” he asked.

Mr. Harish Rao also touched on the continuous personal attacks directed at him concerning his height, remarking, “Yes, I am tall like a palm tree, but you (CM) keep harping on my height because your mind, history, and language are all short.”

Alleging that the Revanth Reddy government had failed to waive crop loan for all farmers, he claimed that it had contributed to a rise in farmer suicides. Referring to the case of Surender Reddy, a farmer who reportedly took his life due to unresolved crop loans, Mr. Rao accused the Chief Minister of making false claims about loan waivers. “You claim to have waived the loans, but can you prove it? Why did Surender Reddy end his life if the loans were truly waived?”

He challenged the State government to provide evidence that the promised loan waiver exceeding ₹2 lakh had been implemented. “Of the promised ₹31,000 crore, not even half — ₹17,000 crores — has been delivered. Of the 40 lakh eligible farmers, only 20 lakh have benefited from the waiver,” Mr. Rao alleged. He said that he would keep raising the issue until crop loan is waived for all farmers

