I am son of the soil, asserts BJP candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency T. Vinod Rao

April 26, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Asserting that he is a local candidate, BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat Tandra Vinod Rao said he would strive to serve the people of the constituency with a sense of commitment and diligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao held a roadshow in Mulakalapalli of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday as part of his whirlwind electioneering in the constituency in the run up to the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, he launched his election campaign in the mandal at his native Thimmampet village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said the country is marching on the path of progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He lashed out at the BRS and the Congress for “neglecting” development of Bhadrachalam — the abode of Lord Rama known as “Dakshina Ayodhya” — during their successive governments.

Mr. Rao appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to give Mr Narendra Modi a third term.

“I am son of the soil and I vow to make Khammam a role model constituency if given an opportunity to serve you as an MP,” he said while taking a swipe at his political opponents during the roadshow in Mulakalapalli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.