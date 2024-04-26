I am son of the soil, asserts BJP candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency T. Vinod Rao

April 26, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Asserting that he is a local candidate, BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat Tandra Vinod Rao said he would strive to serve the people of the constituency with a sense of commitment and diligence.

Mr. Rao held a roadshow in Mulakalapalli of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday as part of his whirlwind electioneering in the constituency in the run up to the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, he launched his election campaign in the mandal at his native Thimmampet village.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said the country is marching on the path of progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He lashed out at the BRS and the Congress for “neglecting” development of Bhadrachalam — the abode of Lord Rama known as “Dakshina Ayodhya” — during their successive governments.

Mr. Rao appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to give Mr Narendra Modi a third term.

“I am son of the soil and I vow to make Khammam a role model constituency if given an opportunity to serve you as an MP,” he said while taking a swipe at his political opponents during the roadshow in Mulakalapalli.