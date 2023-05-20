I am not leaving BJP, media wrongly quoted me: former MP

May 20, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwara Reddy said that he is staying in the BJP and reports in some section of media about his quitting the party was wrong. He termed the party as the most secular and pushing for common civil code as an example of that.

“I will be with the BJP and am not leaving the party as reported in some sections of the media. People have confidence in the BJP and that it would defeat the BRS in elections. Though we lost in Karnataka, we got the same percentage of votes that we won in previous elections there. Muslims votes are getting consolidated and they are not trusting the party are some of the reasons for the defeat. We are not against Muslims. For us, all Muslims are Indians. We are with them and we will be with them. We have failed to sell it hard whereas Congress was successful,” said Mr. Vishweshwara Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

He said that BJP is not good at doing electoral politics and it has to get acquainted with that.

Referring to the call by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy to all those who left the party in the past to come back, the former MP said that he was asking Mr. Revanth to come and join the BJP as it is the only party that can take on BRS in the coming elections.

“We need to make some changes within the organisations as elections are coming close and that discussions are going on within the party. Changes does not mean change of persons. BJP looks at long-term perspective and that is disadvantage in the party in electoral politics. We do not focus on immediate election results. We are new to that strategy,” he said.