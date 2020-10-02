I am here on Mission 2023: Manickam

‘Only Congress can take on Modi’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) State affairs incharge Manickam Tagore said that farmers were opposing the new Acts passed by Parliament. Addressing a gathering, while participating in Kisan Majdoor Bachav Diwas here on Friday, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, he claimed that only the Congress could take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From this place in 1979, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed a meeting. I am here on Mission 2023. AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi sent me here to bring Congress back to power. Congress should win 79 seats in the next Assembly elections, a symbol of revival of the party. Sonia Gandhi dreamed of making everyone in Telangana benefit with formation of the State but it was limited to the family members of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Those who felt meted out injustice after Telangana formation should join hands with Congress. Mr. Rao has become the richest in Telangana and he will compete with Mukhesh Ambani in the next five years. It was only with commissions in projects while Ambani is in business," he said.

Mr. Tagore said Mr. Modi had handed over the fate of farmers to Adani and Ambani as they were going to decide the prices of farm produce.

The TPCC incharge said united fight would defeat the TRS and BJP as in the case of the British.

A protest programme against the three agriculture Acts passed by Parliament, signatures would be collected from the public on October 31 and would be handed over to President on November 14.

The TPCC president said the three Acts were against the interests of farmers. He questioned the promises by the Chief Minister of double bedroom houses, 12% reservation for minorities and three acres of land for dalits.

Candidate for Dubbak byelection would be declared in a day or two, he called upon party workers to go to Dubbak and work for victory.

Former deputy chief minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha felt that election might be held 2022 as Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao would not prefer to complete five-year term.

AICC secretary N.S. Bose Raju, TPCC leaders J. Kusuma Kumar, Ponnam Prabhakar, and former minister J. Geetha Reddy participated in the programme.