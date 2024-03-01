ADVERTISEMENT

I am committed to give house sites to journalists, Revanth assures senior journalists

March 01, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

There is no ambiguity in the government’s resolve on plots to journalists, Chief Minister assures the delegation of journalists

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with senior journalists during an interaction in Secretariat on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assured that all the eligible journalists in Telangana will get house sites and he was ready to sign the file within a minute once the exercise is done by the Telangana Media Academy.

Mr. Reddy gave this assurance when senior journalists of all the newspapers and channels belonging to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Cooperative Housing Society met him in the Secretariat on Friday.

During the 45-minute meeting where Minister for Information Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Adviser to Government Vem Narender Reddy were also present, he said there was no ambiguity in the government’s resolve on plots to journalists. He said he had appointed senior journalist K. Sreenivas Reddy as the Chairman of the Telangana Media Academy with the sole intention of addressing journalists’ issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only Chairman to have been appointed by the government so far is for Media Academy indicating government’s seriousness. You all sit with Mr. Srinivas Reddy and come with a roadmap and I will sign in it within a minute,” he said.

The senior journalists explained the 16-year-long wait for the plots that were given by the Congress government in 2006. Though the Supreme Court cleared all the legal issues the previous government did not implement the order. But the society had worked had to keep the lands secure. They also explained to the Chief Minister how 60 members have already passed away while several others are facing health issues.

Mr. Revanth Reddy termed it as unfortunate and said he was also a victim of the delay due to legal issues in the Supreme Court on the MLAs and MLCs housing society, which was also allocated the land along with journalists.

He said the remaining eligible journalists will also get their due once the Media Academy completes the exercise apart from other benefits like Health Cards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US