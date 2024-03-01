I am committed to give house sites to journalists, Revanth assures senior journalists

March 01, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assured that all the eligible journalists in Telangana will get house sites and he was ready to sign the file within a minute once the exercise is done by the Telangana Media Academy.

Mr. Reddy gave this assurance when senior journalists of all the newspapers and channels belonging to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Cooperative Housing Society met him in the Secretariat on Friday.

During the 45-minute meeting where Minister for Information Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Adviser to Government Vem Narender Reddy were also present, he said there was no ambiguity in the government’s resolve on plots to journalists. He said he had appointed senior journalist K. Sreenivas Reddy as the Chairman of the Telangana Media Academy with the sole intention of addressing journalists’ issues.

“The only Chairman to have been appointed by the government so far is for Media Academy indicating government’s seriousness. You all sit with Mr. Srinivas Reddy and come with a roadmap and I will sign in it within a minute,” he said.

The senior journalists explained the 16-year-long wait for the plots that were given by the Congress government in 2006. Though the Supreme Court cleared all the legal issues the previous government did not implement the order. But the society had worked had to keep the lands secure. They also explained to the Chief Minister how 60 members have already passed away while several others are facing health issues.

Mr. Revanth Reddy termed it as unfortunate and said he was also a victim of the delay due to legal issues in the Supreme Court on the MLAs and MLCs housing society, which was also allocated the land along with journalists.

He said the remaining eligible journalists will also get their due once the Media Academy completes the exercise apart from other benefits like Health Cards.

