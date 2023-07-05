I am a loyal soldier of the party, says Kishan Reddy

July 05, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

New TS BJP president and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said, on Wednesday, that he was a loyal and disciplined party worker and had taken up whatever tasks assigned to him diligently over the years.

“I will taking charge as president for the fourth time. I had never asked for any post in the party or sought to become a Cabinet Minister at the Centre. I just followed orders since 1980. The party is my life,” he told a press conference before flying to Hyderabad where he received a grand welcome.

Mr. Reddy said the national leadership told him about his appointment when he was in an official programme of the President Droupadi Murmu in the twin cities. “The leadership must have considered a lot of issues before appointing me. The goal is to ensure the party comes to power in Telangana. I will be meeting all the leaders soon to chalk out an action plan on the elections,” he said.

“First, we we will discuss making the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal a success,” he said. The Minister also stated that national president J.P. Nadda would also be arriving in Hyderabad to participate in the meeting of party leaders of the southern states here on Sunday (July 9).

Party presidents and senior leaders from Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh would participate. National general secretaries B.L. Santosh and Sunil Bansal were also expected to attend where the discussions would be about the strategy for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year, he added.

Earlier, newly appointed chairman of the campaign committee Eatala Rajender was felicitated and congratulated by his followers for the post at his residence. The former minister, participating in a party programme, said the BJP would ensure pensions for both husband and wife among the poor besides free education and health.

Meanwhile, the central leadership issued orders taking former MLC Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy into the party’s national executive in an effort to mollify him.