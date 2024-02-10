GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HYSEA summit, awards event on Feb. 14 

February 10, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
HYSEA president Manisha Saboo, STPI director C. Kavitha and IT industry leaders at a curtain raiser conference on HYSEA summit in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYSEA president Manisha Saboo, STPI director C. Kavitha and IT industry leaders at a curtain raiser conference on HYSEA summit in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) National Summit and Awards 2024 comprising conference, product expo and annual industry awards will be held here on February 14.

‘AI: Celebrating the Future’ will be the theme of the flagship event, the 31st in the series, of HYSEA.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu will be the chief guest at the programme in which IT industry leader and former CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani will be presented with the HYSEA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry.

The annual industry awards for excellence in export and product development are to be presented at the event, being organised by HYSEA with STPI-Hyderabad at HICC. The event will bring to the fore a multitude of dimensions, presenting a 360-degree view of AI and encompassing the massive disruption caused by Gen AI and related technologies. About 700 delegates, including more than 100 IT Industry leaders, are expected to attend, HYSEA president Manisha Saboo and STPI Hyderabad director C. Kavitha said in a release on Friday.

Startup programme

HYSEA is planning a three-month startup enablement programme in collaboration with IIIT-H, TiE and T-Hub which will include market access, mentoring by tech leaders; and corporate collaboration through HYSEA intervention CATALYST-A corporate startup confluence, the association leaders said.

