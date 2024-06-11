Hygiene violations found in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad restaurants

The Task Force teams of Commissioner of Food Safety inspected popular restaurants in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad districts on Saturday and uncovered several hygiene violations.

In Mahabubnagar, the teams inspected two restaurants. At Pista House, they found stale non-vegetarian food items in storage and discarded them. They also observed dust bins in the food preparation area, blocked drains, and an unclean refrigerator. There were issues with improper storage of food and non-food items, as well as raw and cooked food being stored together. The FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises.

At Sri Venkateshwara Bhavan, the teams discovered adulterated tea powder, which was discarded. The medical records of food handlers were not available, and there were no pest control or water analysis reports provided by the FBO, according to a media release shared by the Task Force team.

In Nizamabad, three restaurants were inspected. At Hotel Kapila, vegetables used for cooking were found covered with fungus and discarded. The kitchen premises were unhygienic with pest infestations seen in almonds, suji, and rajma, which were discarded. Expired food products were found and discarded. Additionally, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were stored together. Floors and walls were untidy, and water stagnation was observed.

At Aroma Family Kitchen, synthetic food colours were being used in prepared food items. Chicken was kept unwrapped in the refrigerator, posing a risk of cross-contamination. Food handlers were found without hair nets and gloves. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were stored together. The kitchen premises were unhygienic, with untidy floors and walls. Unlabelled frozen prawns were also found.

At Hotel Vamshi International, cooked deep-fried items were stored in the refrigerator along with raw materials. Fungus-infested cashew nuts and grapes were found and discarded, and synthetic food colour was added to green peas, which were also discarded. Walls and floors were improperly sealed, and there was water stagnation in the kitchen premises, according to the officials.

