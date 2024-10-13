ADVERTISEMENT

Hygiene violations flagged in Karimnagar restaurants as food safety inspections go beyond Hyderabad

Published - October 13, 2024 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Karimnagar district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

In a concerted effort to improve food safety standards, Telangana’s Food Safety department has expanded its inspection efforts beyond Hyderabad, extending its scrutiny to districts across the state. On Saturday, the task force teams conducted inspections at various restaurants in the Karimnagar district, uncovering multiple hygiene and safety violations.

At Maitri Hotel, inspectors found several critical issues, including open dustbins placed near the cooking area, room surfaces covered with spiderwebs, and significant oil and dirt accumulation. Raw and partially cooked food was left uncovered and exposed to flies. Furthermore, the establishment was found lacking Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records. Inspectors also noted the use of synthetic food colours in food preparation and the absence of proper hygiene in the kitchen and storage areas, as per a release.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Karimnagar district on Saturday (October 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

Similarly, at Mithaiwala Sweet House, the FSSAI licence was not prominently displayed and expired ingredients, such as yellow sugar paste used in pastries, were found. The team reported excessive use of food colouring in prepared items and packaging label defects were observed on products like bread and popcorn. The restaurant also failed to produce Medical Fitness Certificates for its staff, pest control records and water analysis reports, the release said.

