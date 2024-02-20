Hydrate, masks up, wear comfortable clothes, Sammakka-Saralamma jatara pilgrims told in health advisory

February 20, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana health department has issued an advisory to devotees planning to attend the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Medaram village of Mulugu district. The department has set up 72 medical camps with 150 doctors and ambulances to address health emergencies of devotees.

The advisory, issued by director of public health and family welfare B. Ravinder Nayak, told the devotees to be mindful of the potentially hot and humid weather during the jatara and drink clean water to stay hydrated. It suggested that they wear loose and comfortable clothing for ease of movement, wash hands frequently and wear a mask always.

It cautioned the devotees against drinking alcohol or consuming any intoxicants and having street food. The devotees are requested to use public toilets. Those taking a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu should not remain in wet and cold clothes.

Specific groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, children below 10 years and those with comorbidities such as hypertension or chronic lung diseases, have been advised to avoid attending the jatara. If attendance is unavoidable, extra care should be taken. In the event of health emergencies, devotees should head to the nearest medical camp or utilise the 108 ambulance services, the advisory read.

