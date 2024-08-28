HYDRAA will continue its drive, Telangana Govt in no mood to spare the guilty, says Chief Minister  

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will continue its drive to clear encroachments on water bodies and “the Government is in no mood to spare those found guilty”.

He said that several celebrities and political leaders who constructed their farm houses were draining the sewerage water into Osmansagar and Himayatasagar. “Should the people drink sewer water? That is why the drive to clear the encroachments has been launched,” he said. The authority would not consider the political affiliations of the owners of these farm houses which were built in breach of rules during the demolition drive, he said recalling that the first farm house demolished belonged to former Congress MP M.M. Pallam Raju.

Why didn’t KTR mention leased farmhouse in affidavit?

He launched a trenchant attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on his claims that he had taken the farm house at Janwada on lease. “Why was this not mentioned in the election affidavit? Mr. Rama Rao should be disqualified from his post,” he said. The Janwada farm house had no permission from the gram panchayat concerned.

Mr. Reddy dared the opposition leaders to submit list of illegal constructions by his (the Chief Minister’s) family members. “The Government will demolish them,” he said. The Government had given time to MIM leaders to remove their constructions in the tank bed as the students would lose their academic year.

The High Court, he said, was monitoring the illegal constructions in the FTL (full tank level) of water bodies regularly and the Government was considering according police station status to HYDRAA allowing the authority to continue with its work. Stating that the previous Government tried to scrap GO 111 - which prohibited constructions in the FTL and buffer zones of water bodies, he said his Government was committed to continue the orders and clear the tanks and lakes of encroachments.

BRS vote bank transferred to BJP

On the political side, he said the vote bank of BRS was transferred to the BJP and hence, the party MLC Kalwakuntla Kavita could secure bail within five months. “Other accused in the case, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, did not get the bailand are in jail from several months,” he said.

Submit list of farmers who did not benefit from crop loan waiver scheme

Referring to criticism of crop loan waiver by BRS leaders KTR and T. Harish Rao, he said the Government was committed to implement crop loan waiver for all the eligible farmers and had credited ₹17,933 crore for the scheme so far. He said grievance cells were set up in all the district collectorates and that Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Harish Rao could submit the list of farmers who did not get the loan waiver facility. “We will examine those lists as and when they are submitted,” he said adding that farmers who availed more than ₹2 lakh loan should clear the outstanding over and above the limit so that they could avail of the loan waiver.