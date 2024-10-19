HYDRAA: Revanth assures support to realtors

Accusing the Opposition parties of spreading lies about the real estate sector following actions taken by HYDRAA against illegal constructions, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assured stakeholders in the industry that his government remains supportive and asked them not to be scared. He also challenged former ministers Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao for an open debate on their farmhouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 34th Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day at Charminar on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said that the programme was aimed to safeguard the country’s integrity. The yatra is being organised for the last 34 years in memory of the late Prime Minister, he said, and congratulated veteran Congress leader and former Minister J. Geetha Reddy on receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award.

Referring to the demolitions of illegal structures on nalas, tanks, and other water bodies, Mr. Reddy clarified that HYDRAA was established to address such issues. “We will not spare anyone, no matter how influential,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM further clarified that HYDRAA and the Musi Riverfront Development Project are separate initiatives, and assured that the poor would not be affected under the Musi project.

He accused KTR of constructing a farmhouse on Bulkhapur nala and, in response to Mr. Harish Rao’s comments about his stature, reminded him of past incidents when he allegedly stood in front of his house.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud spoke about the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi. He lauded the visionary leadership of Mr. Revanth Reddy, and urged the cadre to carry forward his agenda with courage and resolve. He likened the CM’s leadership to that of Rajiv Gandhi, particularly his determination to usher in reforms for the benefit of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With 90% public support, we believe in completing the tasks started by Mr. Revanth Reddy. We don’t have the habit of exploitation, unlike others. This is about improving the State with guts and courage,” he said.

Mr. Goud also accused former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family of misusing power during their tenure.

Meanwhile, Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy charged the BJP with provoking communal tension, warning citizens to be vigilant against divisive politics. He credited the Gandhi family for their sacrifices in promoting unity.

TPCC vice-president and Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee Chairman G. Niranjan, and Adviser to Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir also took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.